Jimmy Foreman

Jimmy Glenn Foreman, 84, of Schertz, Texas passed away on Aug. 30, 2016. He was born on Aug. 7, 1932 in Great Bend, Kansas to John Gilbert and Rubie Lee Foreman.

He liked reading and woodworking; he retired from the United Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant after 28 years of service. He lived by “Honor, Service and Devotion to duty” in everyday life. Dad made sure every child, grandchild, and great grandchild received a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas card every year without fail.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sallie Foreman; one brother, John Gilbert Foreman, Jr and two sisters, Nita Monroe and Ada Jo Brashears.

He is survived by four sons: Richard Foreman and wife, Cheryl, of McKinney, Texas, Vincent K. Foreman and wife, Shelly, of Schertz, Texas, Steven Foreman, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Jeffrey Foreman, of New Braunfels, Texas; one daughter, Pamela G. Martin and husband, Gary, of Schertz, Texas; one brother, Jack Foreman and wife, Jill; ten grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday,

Sept. 2, 2016. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644, (512) 398-4791.