Jo Ann Jimenez Share:







Jo Ann Jimenez, a resident of San Marcos, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at the age of 56. Her funeral service was held Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos.

Interment followed at San Juan Cemetery in Fentress, Texas.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Jo-Ann-Jimenez