Joaquin Trevino, Jr, 72, of Lockhart, passed away on Sept. 6, 2016. He was born on April 21, 1944, in Brownsville, Texas, to Joaquin and Encarnacion Trevino.

He was a beloved husband, son, father and brother. He was very much loved and a respected man and also a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Victoriano Trevino.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Barbara Hartwick Trevino; son, Justin Trevino (Sissy) of Brady, Texas; bonus children, Cory Hartwick, of Lockhart, Deanna Garcia, of New Braunfels, and Nikki Ewing-Snider (Aaron), of Lockhart, Texas; brothers, Antonio Trevino, of Harlingen, and Encarnacion Trevino (Rachel) of Merced, Calif.; eight grandchildren: Lauren, Nick, Deacon, Marcus, Trinity, Halo, Bishop and Isabella; nieces and nephews, Marko Trevino, Monica Trevino, Tina Smith and Elizabeth Trevino; also too many friends to begin to count.

The family would like to say thank you to the CTMC Staff, Austin Heart Doctors, Chisolm Trail Nursing Home, and The Emergency First Responders of Lockhart and to everyone for all their prayers and love.

A celebration of His life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at Grace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Grace Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice in memory of Joaquin.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.