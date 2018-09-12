Joe Coopwood Smith Share:









Joe Coopwood “J.C.” Smith departed this life on September 6, 2016. He was born near Tilmon on December 12, 1936 to Wiley and Neoma (Williams) Smith. When Joe was still a baby his parents divorced and his father eventually remarried Annie Inez Barganier of New Braunfels. During the 1940s Joe attended school in Tilmon and McMahon, then went on to Lockhart High School. Life was hard, and Joe quit school in order to support his mother. At nineteen, he moved to New Braunfels looking for a better job where several family members already worked—Mission Valley Textile Mill. He spent the next forty-three years working in the weave room as a fixer.

When not at work Joe often made things with his scroll saw, built things, and fixed everything from cars to lawnmowers. Throughout his life, Joe enjoyed music and he played the guitar, banjo, and harmonica. Other hobbies included sailing, fly-fishing, fly-tying, metal detecting, bicycle riding, and operating his ham radio (KB5RIG).

He leaves to mourn his wife of 52 years, Juanita “Janie” Smith; son Randy D. Smith (Suzanna); and daughters: Lynette Qishawi (Murad), Sandra D. Davidson (Harvey), and Samantha J. Cameron (Drew). He leaves six grandchildren: Michelle AbuSada, Sara Qishawi, Bilal Qishawi, Matthew Smith, Kade Cameron, and Ty Cameron; and five great-grandchildren. Joe also leaves three half-brothers: Jerry L. Smith, Sidney F. Smith, and David N. Smith, and numerous cousins.

Joe was a kind man who enjoyed the beauty of nature.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 9 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Funeral service was Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

