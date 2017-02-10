Joe Dale Wright was born on Nov. 28, 1950, to Elisha and Lola Wright of Lockhart, Texas.

On Jan. 28, 2017, he entered into his Eternal Rest. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; bothers, Sammie Johnson and Jimmy Wright; and sisters, Lola Mae Hicks and Gladys Wright.

At a very young age, Joe accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, and began serving as a Church Usher. His faith matured over the years as he continued in various Ministries within the Church. He enjoyed singing in the Male Choir, serving on the Deacon Board as well as coordinating usage of the Church van in the Transportation Ministry.

Joe Dale’s attitude of service would extend to great lengths in his community. As a child, he attended schools within Lockhart ISD. Soon after graduating High School in 1968, Joe enlisted into the United States military, and was honored to be a Marine. After retiring from the Military, Joe continued his education at Austin Community College. During this time, he interned at Gardner House in Austin, Texas and worked with troubled youth.

He earned an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice in May 1982. He went on to further his education and passion for Criminal Justice at Texas State University in San Marcos, however Wright’s goals were not limited to Criminal Justice.

Education was also at the top of his list, which is why he decided to file for the LISD School Board. He saw that very few who were serving on the LISD School Board were minorities, and welcomed the challenge. He also looked forward to sharing fresh ideas. He envisioned a Pre-Kindergarten Program that would be accessible to children who were not accepted into prep schools due to financial parameters. To get a closer glimpse into the school system, he also substituted as needed.

As an active member of his community, he volunteered in various organizations: Lockhart Fire Department, Boy Scouts of America, as well as the Upward Bound Summer Program. Joe’s many contributions did not go unnoticed. In fact, he was listed in the Villager Newspaper for 1998 Black Role Models. He was also a Life Member of Disabled American Veterans Austin Chapter 173.

Left to cherish his wonderful memories, his loving wife, Alice Wright; daughter, Letitia Wright (Xanthin); sons, Cedric McBride (Heather) and Lafayette Wright; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Sisters, Sammie Francis-Harrison, Jean Wright, Martha Wright; and a host of cousins nieces and nephews and friends.

Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Lockhart, Texas, with Pastor Mae Elizabeth Fletcher and Pastor Fritz Williams officiating.