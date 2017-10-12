Mr. Joe E. Ortiz, 69, of Lockhart entered eternal life on Oct. 2, 2017. He was born on July 18, 1948.

Mr. Ortiz was preceded in death by his parents, Braulio and Rosa E. Ortiz; brothers, Juan Ortiz and Cruz Ortiz, both of Lockhart, and Ben Ortiz, of Wichita Falls; and sisters, Ofelia O. Castillo, Mary O. Oballe and Ramona O. Romero, all of Lockhart, and Elvira O. Ramirez, of Corpus Christi, Texas.

He is survived by sisters, Lupe O. Ancira and Ester Ortiz; and brothers, Albert Ortiz, Cesario Ortiz, Ernest Ortiz and Rudy Ortiz, all of Lockhart. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in the chapel of The DeLeon Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Honored to serve as Pallbearers were Paul Ancira, Gabriel Ortiz, Edgar Salazar, Sammy Ybarra, Tommy Ortiz and Victor Oballe.

Funeral Arrangements under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart,Texas.