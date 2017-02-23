Joe Jackson, 86, has gone home as of Feb. 21, 2017. He passed away at 1:18 a.m.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris Jackson; daughters, Janice Vaugh, of San Antonio, JoAnn Jackson-Beamon, of Tennessee, and Pearl Jackson-Johnson, of Austin; son, Phillip Jackson, of Lockhart; and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.