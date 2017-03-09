William Joseph Woods, known to all as Joe, passed unexpectedly on March 1, 2017 in his home in Lockhart Texas.

Joe was born June 24, 1942, in Hanford, Calif., to William H. and Mildred W. Woods. Joe was raised in a military family and moved frequently during his earlier years. Joe’s family settled in Lockhart in the early 1950s. Joe graduated from Lockhart High School in 1960 and attended Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos for several years. Joe served in the Army National Guard for three years and received an honorable discharge.

Joe had three loves: God, family, and music. He was a devout Christian and spent many hours studying the Bible and praying.

Joe was a talented musician and a member of the popular rock and country band, “The Velvets.” He sang and played lead and rhythm guitar and toured with The Velvets from 1966 through 1980. After retiring from The Velvets, Joe worked for a number of companies, primarily in sales.

Joe is survived by daughter Rebecca Welch and her children Calvin, Anna, and Kaylinn, and daughter Deborah Dennis and her children, Grant and Ruth. He is also survived by his beloved sister Sharon “Missy” Garrison, her husband, Mike, and nephew Michael and his wife, Christine, and niece, Tracy Mund.

Services will be held at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel on March 11, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating. Joe’s remains will be interred in the family plot at the Lockhart City Cemetery. There will be a luncheon following interment where friends can share their memories of Joe.

Honorary Friends listed include: Abel Rodriguez, Ross and Carol Roberts, Alice Guinn, Jerry Voigt, Bruce Stiles, and Kay Dalton-Hisco.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.