John Henry Rawlinson

John Henry “Bumper” Rawlinson, 81, of La Grange, Texas, was received in Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

He was born in Moss Hill, Texas, on Aug. 5, 1935, the son of Joshua Benjamin “Jack” Rawlinson and Minnie (Hartless) Rawlinson.

John worked in the oil industry for 42 years and retired from Phillips 66 as a plant superintendent in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Vicki June (Mark), of La Grange and Cynthia Cay McDaniel (Danny Shurden) of Friendswood; son, Greg Rawlinson (Angela), of Lockhart; two sisters, Margie Hanlon of Port Neches and Tommie Doucette (Melvin), of Mt. Bellvue; brother, Bobby Alton Rawlinson (Lola), of Hardin; five grandchildren: David Oglesby, Ethan Miller, Cody Rawlinson, Crystal St. Lawrence, and Travis McDaniel; and four great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his step-children: Jimmy Presson, Gary Presson (Janine), Laura Pulley (Brian), and Anne Beth Burnham (Brian); seven step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, six brothers, grandson, Clay Jon Miller, and first wife, Jan Rawlinson.

Viewing was held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Koenig and Strickland Funeral Home from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and visitation with the family was from 5 – 7 p.m.

Funeral services were held at Second Baptist Church, 1010 N. Von Minden St., La Grange, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Burial was held at 3 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 650 S. Ellinger

Rd., La Grange, Texas, 78945; Second Chance Emporium, 529 W. Travis St., La Grange, Texas, 78945; or a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig and Strickland Funeral Home, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas.