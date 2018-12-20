Johnny Botello Share:









Johnny Botello, 71, of Lockhart was born in Maxwell on May 14, 1947. He passed away on Nov. 30, 2018 in Kyle.

He is survived by two brothers, Augustine Botello Jr/Ruth Botello (wife) and Lito Botello/Rosa (wife), all of Lockhart; two daughters, Monica Botello/Roland Castro (husband) and Marcy Botello. All of Lubbock, Texas; five grandchildren Michael Alvarez Jr, April Chavez, Roland Castro Jr, Ryan Castro and Miah Martinez; two great-grandchildren Adalyn Alvarez and Noah Chavez.

The family would like to thank all medical staff in Parkview Nursing Home, Lockhart, New Braunfels, Kyle, Luling and San Marcos for providing outstanding care and expertise.

Also thank you to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Able Rodriguez and DeLeon Funeral Home for going above and beyond for the family.

He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

