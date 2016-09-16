Johnny Edward Vela

Johnny Edward “Eddy” Vela, died suddenly on Sept. 8, 2016, in a car accident. He was born on Feb. 28, 1952.

He leaves behind his children: Nova Vela, Linda Vela, Casey Vela, Cynthia Sanchez-Gutierrez and Daniela Hale; 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He will be missed and loved by all. His gift for painting and body work will be remembered by many.

A memorial and reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 107 Texas Ave, San Marcos, Texas, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home.