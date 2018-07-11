Jose Enrique Fantauzzi Share:









Jose Enrique Fantauzzi, 58, of Niederwald went home to be with Jesus on July 3, 2018. In San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the third of ten children born to Emilio and Maria Fantauzzi. Jose grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts. After graduation he joined the United States Airforce and married his high school sweetheart, Monique. From this union six children were born; Joshua and Mathew in Seattle Washington and in Austin, Texas, Daniel, Aliya, Kianna and Mia were born.

Jose was always very active in his church and ministry. His love for people is cherished by all. He is preceded by his parents and sister Maritza Rodriguez. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Monique Fantauzzi; his children Joshua, Matthew and his fiancé Meghan, Daniel, Aliya, Kianna and Mia; his three grandchildren, Hope, Alex and Donovan; his siblings, Yolanda Guerrette, Jose I Fantauzzi, Marisol Fantauzzi, Marilyn Cebellos, Kenny Fantauzzi, Kerwin Fantauzzi, Edwin Fantauzzi and Dallana Fantauzzi. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Please join the us in celebrating Jose E. Fantauzzi’s life on Friday, July 13, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. at All Generations Church, 2515 N Colorado Street, Lockhart, TX 78644 with Pastor Leo Miller officiating. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart.

