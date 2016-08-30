Jose “Joe” Hernandez

Jose Hector (“Joe”) Hernandez 70, of Kyle, Texas, passed away Aug. 17, 2016, with his family by his side.

He was born Sept. 5, 1945, in Lockhart, Texas, to the late Jose and Belia Lopez Hernandez. Hector was a loving husband and father. Hector served his country honorably Navy Seabee. He was a construction superintendent.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 46 years Lucia “Dee” Garza Hernandez; and two children: son, Carlo Hernandez, and daughter, Tanya Hernandez.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, beginning with Rosary and mass to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, 205 W. Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas.