Joseph Alvarez

Joseph Alvarez

Joseph “Joey” Alvarez, 40, of Lockhart, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2017. He was born on Jan. 7, 1977, to Bertha and Joe Alvarez.
Joey was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. He always had a smile and a laugh, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Bertha and Joe Alvarez; his daughters, Makayla and Madison Alvarez; and brothers, Eddie and Simon Alvarez.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on July 1, 2017, at 10 a.m.

View Guestbook



You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Sign Guestbook


CAPTCHA

*