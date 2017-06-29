Joseph Alvarez

Joseph “Joey” Alvarez, 40, of Lockhart, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2017. He was born on Jan. 7, 1977, to Bertha and Joe Alvarez.

Joey was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. He always had a smile and a laugh, and he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Bertha and Joe Alvarez; his daughters, Makayla and Madison Alvarez; and brothers, Eddie and Simon Alvarez.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on July 1, 2017, at 10 a.m.