Juan Estrada
Mr. Juan Estrada, 84, of Lockhart passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Mr. Estrada is survived by his children: Johnny Estrada, Mary Alice Garcia, Lorenzo Estrada, Sylvia Estrada, Rosalinda Garcia and Henry Estrada; 23 grandchildren: Jennifer Estrada, Cynthia Estrada, Ruben Estrada, Stephen Garcia, Chris Garcia, Alexandria Garcia, Amaro Garcia, Condado Garcia, Gregorio Garcia, Lewis Garcia, Alexis Estrada, Joe Longoria, Jr., Dora Uribe, Michael Longoria, Percilla Estrada, Messiah Estrada, Pablo Estrada, Mike Garcia, Rosalinda Garcia, Pete Garcia, Christian Estrada and Patty Macado; 24 great-grandchildren: Sabryna Longoria, Carlos Uribe, Jr., Kevin Uribe, Javier Uribe, Jr., Anthony Uribe, Javier Munoz, Andres Munoz, Natalie Longoria, Nathan Cadena, Avery Cadena, Isabella Estrada, Cameron Garcia, Aiden Garcia, Tristan Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, Joel Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Jaime Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Arabella Garcia, Ariel Garcia and Adriana Garcia.
Recitation of the Rosary was scheduled at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was planned on Thursday, Nov. 9, 201, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment follow
