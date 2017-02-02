Juan Llamas

Juan “Johnny” P. Llamas completed his earthly journey and went to join his Lord on Jan. 30, 2017.

He was born to Bonifacio R. and Nasaria P. Llamas on April 11, 1948, in Buda, Texas. He enjoyed the simple things of life; being with friends and family, fishing, hunting, walks on the beach and gardening.

Juan was passionate about many things in life but especially about helping others in any way he could. Dear to his heart were his wife, children, grandchildren, and two cats.

He was a hard and dedicated Journeyman Electrician of 28 years for Russell Jones Electric and nine years with Hernandez Electric.

Juan is preceded with his parents Bonifacio R. Llamas and Nasaria P. Llamas.

He is survived by his wife Yolanda Llamas; daughter, Iris Rene Llamas; son, John Steve Llamas and daughter-in-law Tiara Ashley Romero; granddaughter, Alyssa Yazmin Llamas; grandsons, Jaycob Pablo Llamas, Leonard William Romero; and brother, Pablo Llamas; numerous nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Juan P. Llamas at Jubilee Christian Center, 2909 W. William Cannon Dr., Austin, Texas 78745, on Feb. 4, 2017, beginning at noon.

The family would like to thank Seton Kyle Center Hays for their hospitality and care for our loved one, and to all the doctors and nurses that have been by his side over the years.

We would also like to thank Pastors Jimmy and Jaquita Seal of Jubilee Christian Center for your love and kindness to our family throughout the years.

We would also like to thank all our family members and friends for the their love and support.