Juan Salinas

Juan Carlos Salinas, 33, of Lockhart passed away March 24, 2017.

Juan was born in San Marcos on March 14, 1984 to Carlos H. Salinas, Sr., and Angela P. Garcia Salinas. Juan graduated from Lockhart High School.

​Juan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Henry Salinas and his brother, Carlos Salinas, Jr.

Juan is survived by his parents, Carlos H. Salinas, Sr. and Angela Patricia Garcia Salinas; his brothers, Damien Michael Salinas, and Jose Enrique Salinas; his sister, Erika Dawn Mirelez; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

Viewing and visitation were scheduled at Eeds Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 27, from 1 – 8 p.m.,Tuesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Wednesday, March 29 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., with Recitation of the Rosary will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.