Julia Haynes

Julia Faye Haynes, 84, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on April 30, 2017. She was born on March 22, 1933, in Lockhart, Texas to Johnny and Sammy Lee (Manny) Hughes.

Julia was an avid Spurs fan. She enjoyed being taken for rides around Lockhart by her family and she was a member of St. James AME Church, Lockhart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew Haynes; four children: Brenda Haynes, Willie Andrew Haynes, Jeffrey Haynes and David Haynes; one brother, Robert Hughes; and four sisters: Dora D. Hughes, Texanna Ellison, Nell Roland and Emma Cline, and by two great-great grandchildren, Deiron Haynes and Jayeyn Haynes.

She is survived by four sons: Gary Haynes, Gregory Haynes, Dennis Haynes and Johnny Haynes; two daughters, Debra Haynes and Tamara Haynes; one sister, Johnnie Hughes; fifteen grandchildren and two special grandchildren, Jennifer Haynes and Brandon Davis, and nine great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017, also at McCurdy Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Hughes, Jason Roland, Shawn Wilson, Homer Shaw, Tyron Cline and John Taylor.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.