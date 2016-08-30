June Beth Page, 76, of Alvin, Texas passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, at her residence. June was born on June 16, 1940, in Lockhart, Texas and was a resident of Alvin since 1967.

She went to Lockhart High School where she met the love her life, Bob. They dated for three years before they married Sept. 8, 1957. June was a proud homemaker and took great pride in raising and taking care of her family. June is preceded in death by her parents, Smith and Wanda Powell.

June is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Page; daughters, Julie Cantu and husband, Richard, and Cindy Riggle and husband, Tracy; son, Robert Page, Jr., and wife, Cindy: sisters, Kay Dell Teaff, Jo Nell Miears and Sandra Lou Aiken; brothers, William and Jackie D. Powell; five grandchildren: Trey and wife, Jaimie, Jackie, Jennifer and husband, David, Drew and Carlos; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Austin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, at Scott Funeral Home with Dale Oskerson officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000.