Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Katy Navarro, has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. She was born on April 30, 1938 in Lockhart, Texas to late Josefa Rodriguez and Domingo Hernandez, Sr.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, of 58 years, Andrew Navarro; two sons, John Navarro and David Navarro; two daughters Lydia Adams and Jeanna Trejo (Anthony); three granddaughters, Josephine Rojas, Maegan Adams and Makayla Adams; two grandsons, Christopher Head and Brandon Navarro; three great grandchildren; seven sisters; and three brothers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her youngest daughter, Andrea “Annie” Navarro, and two sisters, Celsa Rodriguez and Crispina Herrera.

Private visitation at DeLeon’s Funeral Home in Lockhart with family and friends will be Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 from 7 – 9 p.m. Viewing will be all day Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., in Lockhart. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart with the Reverend Ed Karasek, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Christopher Head, Brandon Navarro, Andy Cardenas, Larry Salazar, Alfred Garcia Jr., and Michael Peralez. Honorary Pallbearer are Josephine Rojas, Maegan Adams, Makayla Adams and Aviana Head.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Samuel DeLeon and Son Funeral Directors, DeLeon Funeral Home 110 Cedar St. Lockhart Texas 78644