Kenneth Bartsch

Kenneth Matthew Bartsch, 80, was born on Sept. 19, 1936, in Rockne, Texas to Matthew and Mary Beck Bartsch.

Kenneth lived a full life. He worked hard all of his life until he became ill. He was in the U.S. Marines, employed and retired from TxDOT. Upon retirement, Kenneth was able to devote all of his time to his love of ranching and working his cattle and land. His family was the center of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nellene Frerich; and brother, Allen Bartsch.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Gail Gosch Bartsch and their two sons, Brent Allen Bartsch and wife, RoAnn, and Christopher Kevin and wife, Carrie; four grandchildren: Bradie and husband, Josh Vollette, Bailey Bartsch, Carissa Bartsch and Carlie Bartsch; and one great-grandson, Lane Vollette. He is also survived by brothers, Lester and wife, Olivia Bartsch, and Ernest and wife, Dean Bartsch; sisters, Margie Tucker, Mary Ann Townsend and Ester and husband, Leroy Seidel, and brother-in-law, Jake Frerich.

Family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017, at McCurdy Funeral Home, with a Rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m. A memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne. Interment to follow at Scared Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to a charity of your choice.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.