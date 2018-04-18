Kenneth Laverne Kirksey Share:







Kenneth Laverne Kirksey, 88, of Friendswood, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018. He was born on March 18, 1930 in Lockhart, TX to parents Val and Mayme (McMahan) Kirksey. Kenneth received his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and Math from Southwest Texas State University and was employed with Stauffer Chemical Company for 45 years as Chief Chemist and Lab Superintendent. He proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and was awarded a Korean War Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Kenneth loved spending time with his family. His main goal in his later years was spent enjoying his grandkids and watching them play sports and helping them succeed in life. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Angie Kirksey (February 9, 2003) and son, Kenneth Kirksey, Jr. (December 23, 2015).

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth Hyde of Friendswood, TX; grandsons, Travis Hyde and wife Amanda of Kingwood, TX, Trent Hyde and Josie of Pearland, TX; and Kenny Kirksey and wife Tania of Hendersonville, NC; granddaughters, Joni Lunsford and husband Rick of Manvel, TX, and Sarah Hyde and boyfriend Zack Brenner of Milwaukee, WI; and great grandchildren, Alyssa Hyde, Jasmine Hyde, Jake Kirksey, Luke Kirksey, Isla Kirksey, Kealen Kirksey, Carson Kirksey and Mackenzie Hyde.

The Kirksey family would like to give a special thanks to Ruth Martinez for the love and care she provided.

Friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 992-7200.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Jason Lee officiating.

Interment will be held later that afternoon at 3:30 P.M. at Lockhart City Cemetery, 600 N. Colorado, Lockhart, TX.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Sonny Dawson, Trent Hyde, Travis Hyde, Kenny Kirksey, Rick Lunsford, Russ Hyde, Jerry Hyde, and Ralph Williams.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Kenneth-Laverne-Kirksey