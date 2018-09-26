Kenneth Ray Roberts Share:









Kenneth Ray Roberts of Lockhart, TX passed away on September 19, 2018 at the age of 62. He was born and raised in Lockhart to Earl and Helen Krueger Roberts.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother, Earl Roberts. He is survived by his son, Clinton Roberts and wife Lindsay of Lockhart; daughter, Kendra Metzler and husband Nick of Lockhart; brother, Wayne Roberts; sister, Delores Smith and his grandchildren, Hayden Wilson, Mia Metzler and Kingston Metzler.

Kenneth worked as an equipment operator for Caldwell County and retired in 2016. He enjoyed watching western movies, especially John Wayne, drawing and spending time outside.

Visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday, September 23, 2018 from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm, also at McCurdy Funeral Home, on Monday, September 24, 2018. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, TX.

Pallbearers will be Angel Ramirez, David Guckian, Leland Cubit, Russel Nickel, Jeffrey Germer and Mike Dearing.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan Street, Lockhart, TX. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

