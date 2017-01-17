Lauren Garcia

Lauren Marie Garcia, 18, of Lockhart, passed away on Jan. 11, 2017, with Isaac James Garcia by her side. She was born on July 12, 1998, in San Marcos, Texas, to George Louis Garcia and Romelia Reyna Nava.

Lauren was a senior at the Lockhart High School who was on track to graduate this year. She was a spunky, bubbly spirit, who always had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Leonisio Garcia, Sr.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents; four brothers: Christian Garcia, Jose Garcia, Ezekiel Garcia and Georgie Garcia; grandparents, Jose and Andrea Reyna, and Maria Elena Garcia; ten aunts: Lupe Vasquez, Maria Flores, Hortensia Sanchez, Blanca Vasquez, Andrea Reyna, Diana Garcia, Dominga Garcia, Sofia Gutierrez, Elizabeth Martinez and Rosemary Garcia; and three uncles: Jose Reyna, Juan Reyna and Leonisio Garcia, Jr.

Family received friends from 2 – 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at McCurdy Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the Lion’s Den Competition Gym at Lockhart High School. Interment followed at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangement under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.=