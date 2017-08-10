Clendon LaVon Culpepper, 59, of Henderson, Texas, went on to be with the Lord on July 20, 2017. LaVon was born Feb. 4, 1958, in Freeport, Texas. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of Brazoria Kennel Club. He was an officer with the Lockhart Police Department for three years and the Caldwell County Sheriff Office for another three years. He was a member of Willow Drive Baptist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas. LaVon was retired from Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas.

LaVon is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Linda Pelliccia Culpepper; four daughters: Mary Moritz (Blaine) and Alex Culpepper of Lake Jackson, and Angela Culpepper and Samantha Culpepper of Pittsburgh, Pa.; mother, Gladys Culpepper of Lockhart; brother, Samuel LaWayne Culpepper of Lockhart; and five grandchildren: Tristin Moritz and Cameron Moritz, of Lake Jackson; Dameon Bierman and Zoiey Bierman, of Ashville, N.C.; and Bentley Culpepper, of Henderson; and one uncle, Merle Arnold of Shawnee, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel H. Culpepper and his father-in-law, William Pelliccia, Jr.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at the Lockhart City Cemetery, with Pastor Gary Rodgers officiating. A reception will follow at the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers please the family requests that donations are made in LaVon’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.