Lemma Nite

Lemma (Voigt) Nite of San Marcos, Texas, beloved mother, grand-and-great-grandmother passed away on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at the age of 88. She was born Dec. 1, 1928, in San Antonio, to Aubrey Lee and Delta (Williams) Voigt.

Lemma married her late husband, Marvin Nite, on June 10, 1946 in Lockhart. Before his death in 2011, she was very active and a constant companion to her husband in the heating and air conditioning business. Lemma loved to cook; she had a collection of over 16,000 cookbooks and even co-authored her own cookbook. She collected snow baby ornaments among many other collectibles which she enjoyed.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Harrell and husband, Alan, of San Marcos; son, Michael Nite and wife, Sandra, of College Station; three grandchildren: David Harrell and wife, Tina, of San Marcos, Courtney Harrell of San Francisco, Calif., and Stephanie Nite, of Katy; and two great-grandchildren, Sydney Harrell and Chloe Harrell.

Family planned to receive friends at Pennington Funeral Home, 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Lemma’s life will be celebrated at University Church of Christ in San Marcos, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to Brazos Valley Hospice at www.hospicebrazosvalley.org or McCarty Student Center at www.mccartystudentcenter.com.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas, 78666 (512) 353-4311.