Lena Pearl Riddle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the age of 77. She was born in Benavides, Texas on May 13, 1940, to Oscar B. Capps and Margie Pearl Curlee Capps.

She was a member of Cross Trails Cowboy Church in Orange Grove, Texas. She will be dearly missed, but we know that she is with our Lord in heaven.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gaylin Capps and Truman Capps.

Cherishing her memory are her husband of 43 years, Wayne Riddle of Sandia, Texas; two daughters, Tammy Farris of Dunedin, Fla., and Brenda Mach, of Alice, Texas; one son, Buddy Crisp, of Sandia, Texas; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as many cherished friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.