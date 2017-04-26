Leslie Fehr

Leslie Behrer Fehr, 69, of Lockhart, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Sunday April 23, 2017.

Leslie was born on Oct. 27, 1947, in Oyster Bay, N.Y., to Robert and Lee Behrer. She had two younger brothers, Robert and Bruce that she enjoyed adventures with. Leslie graduated from Oyster Bay High School in 1965.

She had two children, Craig and Velma. She eventually made her way to Lockhart, Texas, after marrying Clark Fehr on Oct. 27, 1990, and made Lockhart her home. She earned an associate degree in business after her children were out of school. She worked for Whole Foods in the HR department and retired after 15 years in 2014.

Leslie was a creative person and enjoyed knitting and cross stitch. A few special items she made over the years were Cabbage Patch Kid dolls for her nieces and nephews, a Care Bear bunny for a friend, a wedding dress for her daughter’s best friend and made sure all of Clark’s friends had good knitted hats for hunting and work. Leslie was a foster parent for a few years through Lutheran Social Services and enjoyed caring for the babies.

Leslie is remembered for her ability to laugh with anyone she met and making everyone feel welcomed in her company.

Leslie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lee Behrer; brother, Bruce Behrer; daughter-in-law, Tammy Jones; and husband of 25 years, Clark Fehr.

Leslie is survived by her brother, Robert Behrer and his wife Cindy Behrer; son, Craig Jones and his fiancé, Amber Fitts; daughter, Velma Metz and husband, Andy Metz; grandchildren, Caed and Kira Metz; nieces, Jessica Dixon and Ellen Welch; and nephew, James Behrer.

Services will be held Friday, April 28 10:30 a.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church in Lockhart. In lieu of flowers please made donations to Austin Hospice.