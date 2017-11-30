Linda Jackson passed away in Kyle on Nov. 27, 2017, at the age of 85. She was born to Hilda Braune and Clarence Heidemeyer in Lockhart, Texas. After graduating from Lockhart High School, Linda worked for Internal Revenue Service for 35 years.

She was an avid sports fan who loved the Texas Longhorns and the San Antonio Spurs. She also enjoyed fishing.

Linda is survived by her brother, Darwin Heidemeyer; two sons, Richard Jackson and his wife, Jennifer, and Clay Jackson and his wife, Michele; two daughters, Debra Shields and her husband, Wesley, and Michelle Thomas and her husband, Michael. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Family planned to receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, from 5 – 7 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.