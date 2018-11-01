Lois Marie Jennings Share:







On July 2, 1924, Lois Marie Jennings was born to Robert and Ella Mae Huff Jennings in McMahan, Texas. She entered into a peaceful rest on October 25, 2018 at the age of 94. She shared her life with Mayer Frank Richardson whom she married on June 5, 1955, who preceded her in death. Although no children were rendered to this marriage, Lois was a Mother figure to many.

Lois was a dedicated Christian and remained a faithful member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church until the Lord called her home. She was a faithful member of Heroines of Jericho. She served as an Usher and participated in many Church functions before her health made her homebound. She was educated in Community Schools in Lockhart, TX.

Lois was employed approximately 35+ years by the Michelson Family of Lockhart, TX, until she retired to remain home and enjoy the rest of her days. Their relationship became more than employer, friends or acquaintances. As years passed on, Lois won a special place in each of their hearts and began playing a very instrumental role in the lives of the Michelson family (David (“Buddy”), Abigail (Abbi), Jeffry (Shelly) and Jon. They hold a special place in their hearts for her now and always and she shared their LOVE for one another!

Lois enjoyed baking and cooking everyday and always had a cake, pie or cookies fresh out of the oven. She loved Sports and she could get you up to speed on any Sports game or team. Her favorite basketball Team is the San Antonio SPURS and football team is Dallas Cowboys. Many afternoons were spent in her living room enjoying games and partaking of her delicacies from her kitchen.

She is survived by nieces &nephews (which she called her children) and many cousins. Lois was loved by many and will be missed by all. Aunt Lois has moved from 817 Second Street to 1025 Angel Boulevard in Heaven. May she Rest in Peace. We loved her, but GOD loved her best!

Family will receive friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Saturday, November 3, 2018. A celebration of life will follow at 10:30 am at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lockhart. Interment to follow at Hardshell Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com