Lonnie Andrews, 76, of Austin, passed away on Aug. 8, 2016. He was born on March 26, 1940, in Houston, Texas, to Lonnie Marshall and Dora Estelle Andrews.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years and he loved raising his cattle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Andrews, of Austin; two sons, Lonnie Ray Andrews, Jr. (Deanne), of Red Rock, and Frank Marshall Andrews, of Lockhart; one daughter, Katherine Andrews (John Young), of Austin; nine grandchildren: Joseph Wiley Andrews (Danielle), of Houston, Amanda Remsing, Tricia Sawtell, Kelley Glenn, of Jarrell, Michelle Munoz, of Georgetown, Emily Munoz, of Corpus Christi, David Poole (Amber), of Canyon Lake, Tanya Lindell (Josh), of Canyon Lake and Tyler Young, of Onalaska; eleven great-grandchildren: Adian Andrews, of San Antonio, Easton Andrews and Tripp Andrews, of Houston, Duke Sawtell and Sire Sawtell, of Washington, Haley Remsing and Katelyn Remsing, of Arkansas, Cash Williams, of Corpus Christi, Audree Glenn and Johnee Glenn, of Jarrell, and RJ.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

