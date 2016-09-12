Lou Ann Patterson, 56, of Maxwell, Texas, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Kyle, Texas.

Lou Ann was born on March 2, 1960, in Plainview, Texas, to James Marvin Davis and Ruby Fay Burton Davis.

She married Roy Lee Patterson on June 23, 1990. She graduated with a BA Degree in Biology. She worked as a High School Teacher for Pearland High School.

Lou Ann is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Patterson of Maxwell; her mother, Ruby Fay Davis, of Lubbock; her brother, John Davis, of Maxwell; her sister, Sandra Sue Ellis, of Lubbock; and many nieces and nephews.

The Family will celebrate a Memorial Service in the Springtime of 2017.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.