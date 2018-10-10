Louis J. Hernandez Jr Share:









It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Louis J. Hernandez, Jr. has passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018 at the age of 53.

Louis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 13 years of marriage, Irene Hernandez. He left behind his children, Rosalinda (Rosie), Chris, Louis, Jr. and Jason. Step-children, Adam, Crystal, and Michael. Louis will also be remembered by his grandchildren: Dayton, Bri, Calyna, Marissa, and Messiah, also his sisters, Sylvia, Rachael, and Victoria, brothers, Edward, Jamie, Robert, and Victor. He has also left behind many great-grandchildren.

The Hernandez family received friends from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 6, 2018 at DeLeon Funeral Home.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son / DeLeon Funeral Home

