Mari Lu Williams, longtime resident of Lockhart, TX, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the age of 84 in Tomball, TX. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 18, 1932, the eldest dauShirley Voigtghter of John and Opal Martin.

Mari Lu served her country in the Air Force during the Korean War. She earned her Bachelors from Sam Houston State University, then served as Librarian at Lockhart High School in Lockhart, TX, where she met her loving husband of 40 years, Royce Williams.

Mari Lu was best known as a gifted musician, playing several instruments and writing her own music. She served her community and her Lord as Choir Director for The First United Methodist Church in Lockhart, TX, The First United Methodist Church in Onalaska, TX and The Point Blank Community Church.

Mari Lu is preceded in death by her husband, Royce. She is survived by her daughter Sarah David; granddaughter, Robyn Tompkins, her husband, Troy, their children Ileana and Gwendolyn; grandson, Thomas Westmoreland and his children Thomas II and Atlas; grandson, Omar Westmoreland, and granddaughter, Taylor Westmoreland. She is also survived by her sister, Jonene Dechman and husband Don, and brother, William Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be celebrations of her life on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 1pm at Point Blank Community Church, 432 Robinson Way, Pointblank, TX 77364, and on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 1pm at Tomball Retirement Center, 13415 Medical Complex Dr, Tomball, TX 77375. Both services will be followed with an ice cream social.

A graveside service will be held, Monday, March 13, 2017 at 2pm at Lockhart City Cemetery in Lockhart Texas. An ice cream social will follow the service at the First United Methodist Church of Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.