Maria DeJesus Delgado, a resident of San Marcos, passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the age of 96. In her honor, a Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Interment followed at San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, Texas

Arrangements are handled by Thomason Funeral Home.