Ms. Maria Reyes Ramirez was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Neiderwald, Texas and passed away on Feb. 5, 2017.

Ms. Reyes is survived by her sisters, Simona Alvarado, and Juaqina Juarez.

Her rosary was recited Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Uhland, Texas. Burial followed in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers were Phil Munoz, Jr. Chevo Munoz, Jr., Angel Ramirez, Chico Ramirez, Pete Alvarez, and Luis Coronado.

Services under the direction of Samuel DeLeon and Son/ DeLeon Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas