Marian Purswell

Marian Lucille Young Purswell, of Martindale, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the age of 90. She was surrounded in person and in spirit by her family.

She was born on June 13, 1926 in Morganville, Kan., to Clayton and Ella Young. She married Arthur Don Purswell on June 3, 1950 and moved to Texas, where she was proud to live for the rest of her life. Having completed business college, she began working as a secretary at Harper Seed Farms where she worked for many years.

Marian, Mother, Granny, Mrs. Purswell, Mrs. P., Aunt Marian, Mrs. Marian – she went by many names, and touched so many lives in different ways. Those who knew her recognized they could count on her to listen without judgment or unsolicited advice. She was an active member of Martindale Baptist Church, an enthusiastic gardener, and she loved antiques and traveling. She could often be found in the kitchen making her famous jellies and pickles, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by three siblings and survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Purswell.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney and Kathy Purswell, Clay and Paula Purswell, and Don, Jr. and Dana Purswell; her ten grandchildren: Sarah Nicholson, Leah Oliver, Katie Purswell, Rebekah Sparhawk, Nathan Purswell, Taylor Claiborne, Rachel Purswell, Cole Purswell, Joshua Purswell, and Caleb Purswell; and ten great-grandchildren.

Family received friends at Pennington Funeral Home, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Martindale Baptist Church in Martindale, Texas. Interment followed at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Martindale Baptist Church, 12351 Hwy 142, Martindale, Texas, 78655.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 North Comanche, San Marcos, Texas, (512) 353-4311.