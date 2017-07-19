Marie Anna Fairchild

Marie Anna Braun Fairchild was taken by angels to her Father’s house on July 10, 2017, she was 89.

She was born on March 5, 1928, in Hightstown, N.J., to Alphonsus J. Braun and Johanna Gertrude Braun, grew up in Hightstown, attended Cathedral High School in Trenton, N.J., and graduated from the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City.

On New Year’s Eve, 1951, she married Jack E. Fairchild, forever the love of her life. She was a devoted wife, and mother of seven children. Unselfish, giving, gentle, sweet, hardworking, clever, warm, wise, Catholic woman of faith; that’s Marie.

After raising her family in Austin, Irving, and Ft. Worth, Texas, California, Oklahoma and Arlington, she has been living in “The House That Jack Built” on the San Marcos River in Martindale. Marie loved sitting on the patio enjoying the serenity of listening to the tumbling river. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, murder mysteries, antiques, eclectic art and the excitement of thunderstorms rolling in. Her greatest joy was everything related to her large, rambunctious family.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Fairchild of Martindale; children: Joanne Horrell (Frank, recently deceased) of Brookshire, Mary Pat (Bill) Samuels, of Terrell, Elizabeth (Vincent) Lem of Leawood, Kan., Jill Fairchild, of Houston, John (Miriam) Fairchild, of Houston, Mark (Cindy) Fairchild, of Austin, and Janet (Randal) Beckley, of Sealy; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alphonsus J. Braun and Johanna Gertrude Braun; and siblings, Joe Braun, Annie Kohler and Bob Braun.

Marie’s Funeral Memorial Mass will be at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., in Lockhart, on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.