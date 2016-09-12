Marie Mosley

Marie Inette Mosley, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 in Lockhart, Texas, at the age of 53.

She was born Nov. 25, 1962, in Ft. Worth, Texas

She was the only child of Robert and Ramona Mosley. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mosley and is survived by her mother, Ramona Mosley; her uncle, John Hall and wife, Janette, of Buda; her cousins: Jennifer Kruppa and husband, Elliott, of Houston, Claire Kruppa and Elijah Kruppa, both of Houston, and Johnny Hall, of Kyle.

Marie was a born-again Christian and exemplified the finest Christian qualities of love, spiritual dedication to God, generosity, and patience.

Although she was in a wheelchair, she had many talents and interests

She enjoyed her computer and recorded gospel verses and cooking recipes almost daily.

Marie had a zest for life and never met a stranger.

She was a lively conversationalist and enjoyed old friends as well as meeting new people.

Marie loved the Lord and she loved her Mother and Father dearly.

She will be missed deeply by her entire family.

Services for her passing were held by the Eeds Funeral Home, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at 2 p.m. p.m.

Services and burial will be at the Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 398-2343.