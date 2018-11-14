MARK STEVEN NICHOLS Share:







Mark Steven Nichols was born September 26, 1949 in Lubbock, TX to Edwin Nichols and Ruby Nell Johnson Nichols. He lived in Plainview, TX until 9th grade when the family moved to Vernon and attended and graduated from Vernon High School.

Mark attended one year at West Texas A&M University and then joined the Navy. He served aboard the USS Blue Ridge at the evacuation of Saigon, Vietnam. Then 4 years at Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago, IL.

Mark has two sons Joseph and Scott from a previous marriage.

Mark met Margi O’Neill at Home Depot in Lubbock, TX in 2002 and they were married November 30, 2002. Margi has three children from a previous marriage which Mark helped to raise. The family moved to Lockhart, TX in 2005.

Mark retired from Home Depot. He was a Stephan Minister at First United Methodist Church in Lockhart , TX. He enjoyed his church family, the local community theater and visiting with friends.

Mark preceded in death by his father, Edwin Gilbert Nichols, his mother, Ruby Nell Johnson Nichols, his sisters, Cecelia Nichols White and Sandra Nichols.

He is survived by his wife, Margi O’Neill, sons Joseph E. Nichols and Scott S. Nichols, brother, Ed Nichols, several nieces and nephews and step-children Matthew S. O’Neill, Maureen E. O’Neill Kinkopf, and Mackenzie S. O’Neill.