Matthew Jacob Rodriguez, Jr., aka “Pops”, was born October 12, 1990, in San Marcos, Texas, to the late Matthew Jacob Rodriguez and Portia Deniece Rodriguez. Jacob was the first born to this union. He passed away on August 14, 2018.

Jacob accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at 17 years of age. He was baptized in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit on December 2, 2007 at San Marcos Community Church by Pastor John McComb.

Jacob is also known as, “Pops”, a name given to him by his father at 2 years old and it has stuck. He is also known from his football days as “Big Love”. Jacob loved life and the many blessings of life. One of Jacob’s greatest joys was his family. Oh, how he loved family. He loved family gatherings and playing dominoes. He absolutely loved food. Food was an art for him. He aspired to be a chef and he loved creating recipes. Jacob loved being a big brother to his siblings and to his sibling’s friends. Some of his favorite sayings were; “what’s up fam? “you straight?”, “you need anything?”, and “I got you!” He loved football and he was always present at his sibling’s games, supporting and encouraging. Jacob was caring, thoughtful, kind and most definitely funny. His presence would fill the room and his laughter was infectious. He loved laughing with family and friends. He loved jamming to Z-Ro and Yella Beezy.

Jacob never had children of his own, but he is loved by his siblings. The youngest member of his family, 2 year old niece, Maddie, would say, “Uncle Matt is my sugars”.

Family and friendship were one of the many blessings that kept Jacob’s heart beating. He will be truly missed by his family, his friends and all who knew him. He left his fingerprints on our heart.

Jacob is preceded in death by his father Matthew Jacob Rodriguez, great grandmother Enriqueta Garcia (Momo); grandparents Frank and Ruby Burleson; grandmother Lorraine Vidrine. His dog, “King”.

Jacob leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Portia Vidrine; stepfather Charly Vidrine; sisters April Walker (Lockhart, TX); Meghan Rodriguez Nichols (Dustin); Ciarra Ruby Jordan Vidrine; brothers Charles Michael Vidrine (Stanford, CA); Colby Ryan Vidrine; Cameron Troy Vidrine; Grandfather Abel Rodriguez; Grandmother Amelia Rizzuto (Leo); in addition many uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.

Family will receive friends at Pennington Funeral Home, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Jacob’s life will be celebrated at the San Marcos Community Church, 12:30 P.M., Thursday, August 23, 2018. Interment to follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos.

