Mayme McMillan

Mayme Louise Prove McMillan, 105, of Lockhart died March 31, 2017 in Bryan, Texas. Mrs. McMillan was born March 24, 1912, in Lockhart to Hugo and Amelia Kreuz Prove. She graduated from Lockhart High School and the University of Texas at Austin. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lockhart.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, April 4 at the Lockhart City Cemetery with Pastor Jim Greene officiating.

Mrs. McMillan is survived by daughters, Judith Kay Liljestrand, of Kerrville, and Merrilu Lightsey and husband, Bill, of Bryan; grandchildren, Lauren Liljestrand, of Kerrville, Susan Liljestrand, of Kerrville, Alicia Dohnalik, and husband, Mark, of College Station, and Linsey Dohnalik, and husband, Nathan, of College Station; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert McMillan, and an infant son, James Lynn McMillan.

The family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lockhart.

Funeral arrangements by Eeds Funeral Home, Lockhart.