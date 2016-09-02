Mercy Cortez, 58, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on Aug. 26, 2016. She was born on Dec. 1, 1957 in Lockhart, Texas to Pedro and Dolores Cortez.

She loved playing cards, watching movies; and also loved to be amongst her close friends.

She is survived by four brothers: Pedro Cortez (Adelita), of Kyle, Tony Cortez (Lydia), of Lockhart, Rick Cortez, of Lockhart, and Richard Cortez, of Lockhart; one sister, Connie Lara (Raul), of San Marcos; her favorite special aunt, Connie Alvarez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her favorite uncle Arthur, who would take her on special outings.

Family received friends at McCurdy Funeral Home, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, from 3 – 8 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, with the Father Ed Karasek, Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas, 78644.