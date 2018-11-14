MICHAEL WAYNE SCRIVNER Share:







Michael Wayne Scrivner, 54, of Harwood, Texas passed on November 4, 2018. He was born on August 19, 1964 to Lawerence and Phyllis Scrivner.

He was a big Dallas Cowboy fan, who loved his family very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawerence Scrivner. He was survived by his mother, Phyllis Scrivner; daughter, Felicia Scrivner; two brothers, Victor Scrivner and wife, Missy and Tony Scrivner and wife, Amanda; three grandchildren, Kaleb, Kaylee, and Reagan; three step-children, Jackie Bohannon, Samantha Bowman and Jesse Bohannon; three step-grandchildren, Kali, Adalaya and Jace; and also, his significate other, Diana Owens.

Family received friends at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Eeds Funeral Home, with services following at 1:00 pm. Interment followed at Bateman Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Scrivner, Joshua McAlister, Ronald Bowman, Jamie Tait, Jay Shultz and David Tumlinson.