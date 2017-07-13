Nelda Strawn

Nelda Ilene “Nena” (Burris) Strawn, was born in Luling, Texas on May 25, 1928, to Bessie and Tom Burris. She was one of eight children, with five brothers and two sisters; she had a wonderful childhood.

Her father died when she was 16, and it had a profound effect on her life. She met her husband Doyle, who was the older brother of her best friend, Margie, and he was the love of her life. They married after World War II and had two daughters, Rebecca and Susan. They lived in Lytton Springs, Texas, where Doyle’s family had lived for many generations, and had a very happy life.

Nelda graduated from Durham Business College and worked for the Texas Employment Commission for almost 30 years, where she was a supervisor in the Data Entry Division.

She was a beloved wife of 57 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, and daughter. Her family was very important to her. She loved music and sports. She played the piano and practiced every day, and it brought her great joy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her daughter Rebecca, 53, and her husband Doyle, 78.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Strawn Novak and husband Prof. Gordon Novak; grandchildren: Will Richards and Ami Castro, Beth Richards Mosse and husband, Kyle Mosse, Chris Richards and wife, Amanda Richards, Melissa Kirkpatrick and husband, Martin Kirkpatrick, Gennie Pawling and husband, Chris Pawling, and Courtney Scalo and husband Dr. Jordan Scalo. She has ten great-grandchildren: Jaxon Richards, Willow Richards, Ryan Mosse, Drew Mosse, Chloe Richards, Scarlett Richards, Ridge Richards, Molly Kirkpatrick, Murphy Kirkpatrick and Victor Scalo and many other nieces and nephews.

Nelda was always a servant for anyone who needed help. She was always there in times of trouble, and everyone knew they could count on “Nena.” She will be greatly missed, but she is now with God and her wonderful family in heaven, probably making great music.

The family thanks the Poet’s Walk and the people there for their kind care of Nelda during her final months.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart.

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” John 11:25,26