Nettie Wood

Nettie Elizabeth Wood passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Father Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. She was born at home to a family of nine on Oct. 6, 1929, in Lytton Springs, Caldwell County, Texas. Her parents, Lee Raymond and Retta Launa (Kinsey) Mullins both came from long lines of ancestors going back to the Republic of Texas.

Nettie Beth came to a saving knowledge of her Lord Jesus Christ at a young age and never failed in faithfulness to Him. She met the love of her life in Freer, Texas, over a spilled plate of hot enchiladas. Their courtship was brief, but their marriage, July 29, 1950, was enduring. She bore Larry two children, Catherine Lee Osborn, of Holland, and Kenneth Wayne Wood, of Midland.

Nettie’s highest aspiration was to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She fulfilled those hopes, was an exemplary inspiration to her family and loved by all who knew her. Church attendance and living out her faith were first priorities. She enjoyed cooking, keeping her home, times with siblings’ families, yardwork and refunding. Later in life, she became a passionate genealogist, discovering fascinating stories about her forebears, solving mysteries about their lives, and sharing with all.

Larry Wood passed April 10, 1996.

Grandchildren are Chad Wayne Wood, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mitchell Wayne Wood, Matthew Lee Wood, and Shannon Leigh Hoffman and husband, Luke, all of Midland. Great-grandchildren are Jakob Wood, Emmalee Wood and Katelynn Wood, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Visitation was scheduled Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, Belton. Services will be officiated by Reverend Sam Calloway at Lakeview Baptist Church, l0 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, with visitation preceding from 9 – 10 a.m. Interment will be at Bellwood Memorial Park, Temple.