Nieves Salazar, 74, of Luling, Texas passed away at Seton-Kyle Hospital, Kyle, Texas, on March 18, 2017.

A Memorial Mass was held on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Luling, Texas.

Nieves was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Juamave, Mexico to Blas Salazar and Magdalena Castillo Salazar.

Nieves worked as a homemaker all her life and took care of many children.

Nieves was preceded in death by her parents.

Nieves is survived by one son: Constancio Salazar, and one daughter, Erica DeLaRosa; one sister, Catalina Salmon; two brothers, Jose Salazar and Pablo Salazar; two grandchildren, Marcel DeLaRosa and Luis DeLaRosa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements with Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512)398-2343.