Nina Beth (Holder) Hill, 89, passed away on May 23, 2017 following a brief illness.

Nina was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Cedar Creek, Texas to Robert Fulton Holder and Daphna (Sharp) Holder.

Nina grew up on the ranch with her older sister, Robbie, and rode their horses to High Grove Schoolhouse. Robert Holder raised Herefords on his land that had been in the family for generations and his daughters were both good ranch hands. Nina graduated from Lockhart High School in 1944 then moved to Austin to live with her sister Robbie, and her husband, Carl Olson.

In 1950 she went to work for Pioneer Airlines (which merged with Continental Airlines in 1955) at the ticket counter in the Austin Airport and later worked for Texas International Airlines until retiring in the 1970’s. Nina was the consummate professional, once checking in her best friend by saying, “Yes ma’am, how many bags are you checking? ” Although working for the airlines, she never spent more than a night or two away from home and was very content as a cattle rancher with her husband, former pilot William F. Hill. She and Bill built their home between Bastrop and Lockhart and lived there together until he died from Alzheimer’s in early 2001.

She loved gardening, baking, reading, her little kitties and wild birds, and helping her sister who lived on the adjoining ranch. When Nina lost her sight in one eye she counted on Robbie to “be her eyes” while she drove them to Lockhart for feed and groceries. Slowing down only in the past few weeks, Nina continued to feed her cattle herself every day.

Although with limited sight, Nina read the paper every day and also read many books. Recently she enjoyed a cookbook called “Texas To The Bone” with recipes by the Hemphill Family from Red Rock, Texas, many of whom were her childhood friends. She also had a great sense of humor and loved to buy and send funny greeting cards.

She was predeceased by her husband, William, her sister, Robbie, and step-grandson, Donald Hill.

She is survived by her stepson, Billy Hill; grandchildren Wendy Hill (Diana Thomas), Cynde (Hill) Hutchinson (Carl), Wayne Hill (Linda), Ian Hill, Andy Hill (Kim), Jamie (Hill) Tapia (Jasper); nieces, Arnette Olson Knippa (John) and Carla Olson (Saul Davis); nephew, Robert Olson (Antonella Del Fattore-Olson); grandniece, Romina Olson (Sergio Carvajal-Leoni); and cousins: Elizabeth Holder, Wayland Holder (Brenda), Nelda Holder (Richard), James Holder (Sandy), Jimmy Holder, Patsy Holder, Becky Holder, Wanda Holder, and many grandcousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nina’s memory to High Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Sue Judson, 1444 Norseman Terrace, Austin, Texas 78758 would be appreciated.