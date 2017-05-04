Nolan Petty, Jr., 84, of Pettytown, was born at home on April 14, 1933, to Maggie Voigt Petty and Nolan Petty I. Nolan’s greatest loves were the Lord, his growing family and home. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren while teaching them how to work the garden, a serious hobby of his, and one we all enjoyed as it provided countless life lessons and meals of fresh vegetables.

Nolan married Margie Cole at her parent’s home in McMahan, Texas, and they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 12. Anyone who knew Nolan saw the great love he had for his bride, as he often affectionately called Margie.

Nolan was a hard working and well-respected man in the community. He started out driving a school bus when he was 19 years old—a story he loved to tell. He was a butcher at Kreuz Market in Lockhart for 19 years and then a successful insurance agent for Farm Bureau Insurance for 15 years. He left the insurance business to return to driving a school bus for Bastrop ISD for 10 years before retiring. During these years, Nolan was also a farmer, rancher and faithful member of Luling Primitive Baptist Church, which he served as a deacon for many years.

Nolan is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Zorada Ray.

He is survived by his three children, Rebecca Smith (JB) of Bay City, Jimmy Petty of Red Rock, and Rachel Voigt of Rockne; seven grandchildren, Joanna Franks, Julia Boehme (Jeremiah), Nolan Petty III (Morgan), Sarah Schuelke (Drew), Justin Voigt (Sarah), Richard Voigt (Amy), and Madalyn Voigt; his six great-grandchildren include Savannah Franks, Elijah Boehme, Cooper, Brayden and Lucas Voigt, and great-grandson (coming in September), Archer Schuelke.

Funeral services will be on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Luling Primitive Baptist Church in Luling, Texas. Burial will follow at the Pettytown Cemetery near Red Rock. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Pettytown Cemetery Association, PO Box 73, Red Rock, Texas 78662.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas 78644.