Norma Gonzales

Norma Anguiano Gonzales was born on April 4, 1966, to Natalio and Angelita Castillo. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Aug. 13, 2017.

Norma is survived by her mother, Angelita Castillo; son, Christoper Anguiano and daughter-in-law, Danielle; grandson, Nathaniel Anguiano; boyfriend, Lupe Tristan; sisters, Nora Castillo and Nancy Arana (Pipino); brother Natalio



Castillo, Jr.; nieces, Angelica Arana, Kimberly Castillo, Analyssa Arana and Alexis Arana; nephews Miguel Arana and Matthew Arana; and great-nephews Michael and Max Mendez.

She is preceded in death by her father, Natalio Castillo; great-aunt, Otilia Castillo; grandparents, Eudelia and Jose Castillo and San Juana and Merejildo Zuniga; and numerous relatives.

Norma was raised by her great-aunt Otilia Castillo until she passed away when Norma was 14.

Norma was a kind, stubborn, loving, generous person. Norma loved her son Chris very much and even had a special way of showing it. She would cook his favorite meals on special occasions.

Norma would go shopping once a week for Nathaniel, after he made her his list. Norma and Lupe were together for 13 years and she loved him deeply. She loved going shopping either if it was with Lupe on his off days or just going to look for watches.

She loved her cats, Stanley and Sylvester, even though she would say she disliked animals.

Norma enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Louisiana to the casinos. She loved making baked goods for people, especially her nephew, Matthew. She loved cooking and trying new recipes. She even taught Danielle how to cook Mexican food and took pride when Danielle would cook Mexican food for the family.

She enjoyed making flower arrangements for people on different occasions. Norma really liked butterflies, and even got tattoos for each of her nieces and nephews, since she had raised most of them. Norma loved going to church and it had become a big part of her life. She was loved very much and will be greatly missed.

Services were held on Aug. 27, 2017.

